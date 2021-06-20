Libya to reopen main coast road after months of negotiations: Unity PM
Libya will on Sunday reopen its main coast road across the front line, its unity prime minister said on Twitter, after months of negotiations as part of a ceasefire between the two main sides in the conflict.
