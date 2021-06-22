.
.
.
.
Language

Washington in talks over removal of foreign fighters from Libya: US envoy

Political advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Ambassador Richard Norland, left, and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, right, wait for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford and Chief of the General Staff of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Gen. Fang Fenghui to arrive for a meeting at the Bayi Building in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland. (File photo: AP)
Libya conflict

Washington in talks over removal of foreign fighters from Libya: US envoy

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US is in talks with some of the key actors in Libya over the withdrawal of foreign forces ahead of elections planned for December, Washington’s top Libya envoy said on Monday.

Special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland told reporters that part of the importance of Libya’s elections was so a fully empowered, credible and legitimate government could push foreign actors to pull out their troops.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“That will be a very important development and ... very impactful, but we’re not suggesting that we have to wait until next year to try to make some progress,” Norland said ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s travel to the Second Berlin Conference on Libya this week.

“There are negotiations underway with some of the key actors aimed at trying to remove some of the mercenaries, the foreign fighters,” Norland added.

But while the installation of a unified administration and a push for national elections in December are seen as the best hope in years for a lasting political solution, the process is still fraught with challenges.

Most territory is still controlled by local armed groups, major outside powers have not pulled foreign fighters from the front lines, and key figures disagree on the management of Libya’s economic resources.

Read more:

France’s Macron says Turkey’s Erdogan wants foreign mercenaries out of Libya

Benghazi hosts rare ‘week of culture’ as Libya turns page of violence

Libya to reopen main coast road after months of negotiations: Unity PM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’ Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’
France ‘takes note’ of Raisi election as Iran president France ‘takes note’ of Raisi election as Iran president
Dubai’s Emirates restricts UK flights to Heathrow, Birmingham amid travel curbs Dubai’s Emirates restricts UK flights to Heathrow, Birmingham amid travel curbs
Raisi says he will not meet with Biden even if US meets Iran’s demands Raisi says he will not meet with Biden even if US meets Iran’s demands
Germany arrests Russian scientist for ‘spying’ for Moscow Germany arrests Russian scientist for ‘spying’ for Moscow
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More