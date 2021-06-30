.
Algeria’s Finance Minister Aimene Bbenabderrahmane named new PM

A file photo taken on July 4, 2020, shows then Algerian Minister of Finance Aimene Benabderrahmane speaks during a ceremony in the capital Algiers. (AFP)
Algerian Finance Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane was named prime minister on Wednesday after legislative elections earlier this month, a presidency statement said.

“Aimene Benabderrahmane has been appointed prime minister and charged with carrying on consultations with political parties and civil society to form a government as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Benabderrahmane will replace Abdelaziz Djerad.

In mid June, Algeria’s FLN, long the country’s biggest political party, won the most seats in the parliamentary election.

However, its 105 seats were far short of the 204 needed to secure a majority in the 407-seat parliament, with the MSP winning 64 seats and independent candidates winning 78 seats.

