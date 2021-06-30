.
.
.
.
Language

Moroccan-Italian sentenced to three and a half years in prison for ‘insulting Islam’

Few people walk in the Jemaa el-Fna square in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, on May 6, 2021, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis since its start due to the scarcity of tourism. (Fadel Senna/AFP)
Few people walk in the Jemaa el-Fna square in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, on May 6, 2021, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis since its start due to the scarcity of tourism. (Fadel Senna/AFP)

Moroccan-Italian sentenced to three and a half years in prison for ‘insulting Islam’

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A dual Moroccan-Italian national has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for “insulting Islam,” after unintentionally publishing satire of Koranic verses on Facebook, her father said Wednesday.

Arrested earlier this month at Rabat airport when she arrived from France, the 23-year-old woman “did not know” that she was the subject of an arrest warrant, according to her father, who requested anonymity for himself and his daughter.

In April 2019, the woman shared on Facebook Arabic phrases imitating an extract from the Koran, “without knowing the content, because she is not fluent in Arabic,” he said.

Legal proceedings began after a religious association in Marrakesh submitted a complaint against her.

The young woman was on Monday handed a prison term of three and a half years, along with a fine of almost $6,000, for “insulting the Islamic religion,” her father said.

“I visited her today, she is completely broken – they have ruined her future,” he lamented.

The family intends to appeal.

Article 267 of Morocco’s penal code stipulates a sentence of between six months and two years in prison for the offence of “insulting Islam,” but the penalty increases to a maximum of five years if the offence is committed in public, including via electronic platforms.

Read more:

Egypt police arrest TikTok female influencer evading 10-year sentence

UK PM Johnson offers apology for remarks on Islam

Church criticizes Austrian government’s ‘Islam Map’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Top Content
Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy
Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant
Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant? Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant?
Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit
US, France, Saudi Arabia push for Lebanon action on the sidelines of G20 US, France, Saudi Arabia push for Lebanon action on the sidelines of G20
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More