.
.
.
.
Language

At least 27 killed, including children, in two road accidents in Algeria

A road accident in Algiers, Algeria that killed at least 27. (Supplied)
A road accident in Algiers, Algeria that killed at least 27. (Supplied)

At least 27 killed, including children, in two road accidents in Algeria

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Algiers

Published: Updated:

At least 27 people died in two road accidents in Algeria overnight, including when a bus smashed into a truck, local media reported Saturday.

In one crash on Friday night, a bus and truck collided on a road connecting Constantine to the Mediterranean port of Jijel in the northeast of the country, leaving 18 dead and 11 injured, the official APS news agency said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Six children were among those killed.

A road accident in Algiers, Algeria that killed at least 27. (Supplied)
A road accident in Algiers, Algeria that killed at least 27. (Supplied)

In Bordj Badji Mokhtar, a Sahara desert region bordering Mali, nine people died when a 4x4 and a truck crashed, El Hayet TV channel reported, with poor visibility a factor.

Traffic accidents are common in the North African nation, often due to speeding.

Read more:

Training airplane crashes in Lebanon, three people killed

Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port fire: A timeline of explosions in the UAE

Extensive investigation underway in Dubai to find cause of Jebel Ali Port fire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Top Content
Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
At least seven Afghan pilots die in targeted killings by Taliban as US withdraws At least seven Afghan pilots die in targeted killings by Taliban as US withdraws
US is not engaged in ‘open war’ with Iran-backed militias: State Department official US is not engaged in ‘open war’ with Iran-backed militias: State Department official
Saudi Arabia pledges aid as Tunisia struggles with COVID-19 pandemic Saudi Arabia pledges aid as Tunisia struggles with COVID-19 pandemic
Loud blast heard in western part of Iran’s Tehran: Fars Loud blast heard in western part of Iran’s Tehran: Fars
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More