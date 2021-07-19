.
Algeria recalls ambassador to Morocco in row over Western Sahara

Zghala, a Saharawi woman, stands in front of fake flowers looking at Moroccan soldiers in the Al-Mahbes area as she accompanies her 14-year-old son to show him the wall separating the Polisario controlled Western Sahara from Morocco on February 3, 2017. (File Photo: AFP)
The Algerian foreign ministry recalled its ambassador to Morocco on Sunday and hinted at possible further measures in the latest flare-up of tension between the North African neighbors over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

The move was linked to comments from the Moroccan envoy to the United Nations on Algeria’s Kabylie region, the ministry said after the envoy drew the region into the decades-old row over Western Sahara, which is claimed by Morocco as well as the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

The Moroccan envoy had called at a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement for “the right of self-determination for the people living in the Kabylie region” in reference to Algeria’s Tamazight-speaking minority. He had suggested Algeria should not deny that while backing self-determination for Western Sahara.

The Polisario Front is fighting for the independence for Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until mid-1970s now largely occupied and administered by Morocco.

Land borders between Algeria and Morocco have been shut since the early 1990s over security, aggravating friction between Algiers and Rabat whose relations have been worsening due to the conflict.

