.
.
.
.
Language

At least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck: Red Crescent

Crew members on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 watch the sunset as the vessel sails off the Gulf of Hammamet off the coast of Tunisia in the central Mediterranean. (File photo: Reuters)
Crew members on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 watch the sunset as the vessel sails off the Gulf of Hammamet off the coast of Tunisia in the central Mediterranean. (File photo: Reuters)

At least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck: Red Crescent

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

At least 17 Bengali migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy from Libya, while more than 380 were rescued by the coastguard, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Wednesday.

The boat had set off from Zuwara, on Libya's northwest coast, carrying migrants from Syria, Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, Mali, and Bangladesh, the humanitarian organization said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At least 21 migrants found dead after boat sinks off Tunisia North Africa At least 21 migrants found dead after boat sinks off Tunisia

"17 Bengali died and more than 380 other migrants rescued in a boat that set off from Libya's Zuwara towards Europe," Red Crescent official Mongi Slim said.

In recent months, several people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy as the weather has improved.

Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years, many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

Arrivals in Italy, one of the main migrant routes into Europe, had been falling in recent years, but numbers picked up again in 2021.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1 Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1
Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon
More sanctions on Turkey if they purchase new arms from Russia: Senior US diplomat More sanctions on Turkey if they purchase new arms from Russia: Senior US diplomat
Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia amid COVID-19
South African firm to make Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, first in Africa South African firm to make Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, first in Africa
Half of all Afghanistan district centers under Taliban control: Top US general Half of all Afghanistan district centers under Taliban control: Top US general
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More