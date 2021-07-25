Leading Ennahda figure attacks Al Arabiya, Al Hadath over protest coverage

Noureddine El-Beheiry, a leading figure within the Islamist Ennahda party, has attacked Al Arabiya and Al Hadath channels over its ongoing coverage of protests in Tunisia and threatened supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied that “they would pay the price.”

“Your premeditated, heinous crimes that have reached the point of burning and dragging, and attempts to kill, loot and steal, indicate your national and moral downfall, and your failure to implement your treacherous criminal scheme aimed at plunging the country into the quagmire of strife and coup at a time when our people are fighting a fierce war against the pandemic. You will pay the price for your crimes before the courts and by virtue of the law,” El-Beheiry was quoted as saying.

“Those who incited violence and murder, parties and individuals from Abir [Moussi]’s group, the People’s Movement and Al Watd, and those who attribute themselves to the President of the Republic, must bear the responsibility for the project of chaos and coup supported from abroad and from Al Hadath and Al Arabiya channels,” El-Beheiry said.

In Tunis, police used pepper spray against protesters who threw stones and shouted slogans demanding that Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi quit and parliament be dissolved over their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Witnesses said rallies numbering several hundred also gathered the cities of Gafsa, Sidi Bouzid, Monastir and Nabeul. Demonstrators in Sousse tried to storm the local headquarters of the biggest party in parliament, Ennahda. In Touzeur, protesters set fire to the Ennahda headquarters.

