.
.
.
.
Language

Islamist Ennahda supporters attempt to storm Tunisian parliament

A supporter of Tunisia's biggest political party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, scuffles with a police officer near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia July 26, 2021. (Reuters)
A supporter of Tunisia's biggest political party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, scuffles with a police officer near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia July 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Protests

Islamist Ennahda supporters attempt to storm Tunisian parliament

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Protesters from the Islamist Ennahda movement in Tunisia tried again on Monday evening to storm the main parliament building after dozens of them gathered in front of the site’s outer gate.

Security personnel present at the site were able to repel the attempt without skirmishes or confrontations between the protesters and the security forces, witnesses said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The storming attempt comes hours after the Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi left the vicinity of the Tunisian parliament after being prevented from entering. He had stayed inside his vehicle for several hours before leaving the site.

Ghannouchi had staged a sit-in in front of the parliament surrounded by the Tunisian army, while skirmishes erupted between Ennahda supporters and Tunisian citizens. The Islamist party leader attempted to enter parliament, but the army prevented him from doing so.

Police officers stand guard as supporters of Tunisia's biggest political party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, gather outside the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia July 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Police officers stand guard as supporters of Tunisia's biggest political party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, gather outside the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia July 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Supporters of the Ennahda party attempted to attack Al Arabiya and Al Hadath correspondents in front of the Tunisian parliament, while the Tunisian Ennahda movement called on its supporters to head to the parliament's headquarters.

In a declaration late on Sunday, Tunisian President Kais Saied invoked emergency powers under the constitution's Article 18 to dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspend parliament for 30 days, saying he would govern alongside a new premier. He rejected accusations of a coup.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source
Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List
Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics
Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study
Tahani al-Qahtani gets Saudi online support ahead Tokyo match against Israeli athlete Tahani al-Qahtani gets Saudi online support ahead Tokyo match against Israeli athlete
King Abdullah confirms Jordan previously attacked by Iran-made drones: CNN interview King Abdullah confirms Jordan previously attacked by Iran-made drones: CNN interview
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More