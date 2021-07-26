Islamist Ennahda supporters attempt to storm Tunisian parliament

Protesters from the Islamist Ennahda movement in Tunisia tried again on Monday evening to storm the main parliament building after dozens of them gathered in front of the site’s outer gate.

Security personnel present at the site were able to repel the attempt without skirmishes or confrontations between the protesters and the security forces, witnesses said.

The storming attempt comes hours after the Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi left the vicinity of the Tunisian parliament after being prevented from entering. He had stayed inside his vehicle for several hours before leaving the site.

Ghannouchi had staged a sit-in in front of the parliament surrounded by the Tunisian army, while skirmishes erupted between Ennahda supporters and Tunisian citizens. The Islamist party leader attempted to enter parliament, but the army prevented him from doing so.

Supporters of the Ennahda party attempted to attack Al Arabiya and Al Hadath correspondents in front of the Tunisian parliament, while the Tunisian Ennahda movement called on its supporters to head to the parliament's headquarters.

In a declaration late on Sunday, Tunisian President Kais Saied invoked emergency powers under the constitution's Article 18 to dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspend parliament for 30 days, saying he would govern alongside a new premier. He rejected accusations of a coup.

