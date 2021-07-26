.
My decisions were implementing Tunisia’s constitution, not coup: Kais Saied

Tunisian President Kais Saied during a televised address on Monday. (Supplied)
Protests

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday that his decisions were an implementation of the text of the constitution and not a coup attempt as described by his political rivals, according to a video posted by the president.

A day earlier, Saied invoked emergency powers under the constitution's Article 18 to dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspend parliament for 30 days, saying he would govern alongside a new premier. He rejected accusations of a coup.

“I call on the Tunisian people to remain calm and not to respond to any provocations. I also call upon the Tunisian people not to take to streets as the most danger a nation can face is internal explosion,” Saied said.

In the video released on Monday, Saied said there are those who “turned the revolution into a plunder and the will of the people was robbed.”

Saied ordered on Monday a curfew to prohibit the movement of people and vehicles from 7 pm until 6 am, starting Monday until Friday, August 27, with the exception of urgent health cases and night workers. The presidential order also banned gatherings of more than three people on public roads or in public squares during the day.

