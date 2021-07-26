Tunisian president removes prime minister, suspends parliament after protests

Tunisia's president has decided to freeze the Tunisian parliament, suspend the immunity of all deputies, and dismiss Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi from his post following mass protests in several Tunisian cities.

He added that he will assume the presidency of the executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A number of Tunisian security forces were injured on Sunday while angry protesters burned an armored vehicle in clashes in Sfax. This comes as protesters stormed the headquarters of the Tunisian Islamist party Ennahda in Tozeur, Kairouan and Sousse.

Many Tunisians hold Ennahda responsible for the deteriorating economic, social and health conditions of the country due to its failure to manage the country's affairs since its entry into power in 2011.

Noureddine El-Beheiry, a leading figure within the Islamist Ennahda party, has attacked Al Arabiya and Al Hadath channels over its ongoing coverage of protests in Tunisia and threatened supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied that “they would pay the price.”

Read more: