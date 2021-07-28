The world reacts to the ongoing situation in Tunisia

World leaders and influential groups have responded to the situation in Tunisia after President Kaid Saied suspended parliament and sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi late on Sunday.

Governments from around the Arab and wider world have commented on the need for stability and security of Tunisia and its people.

Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom “respects every matter pertaining to Tunisian internal affairs and considers it as sovereign,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia confirms that it is “supporting the security and stability of the Tunisian Republic and stresses its confidence in the Tunisian leadership to overcome these circumstances and to achieve a decent life and prosperity for the brotherly Tunisian people,” the statement said.

The Kingdom also called on the international community to stand by Tunisia and confront its health and economic challenges.

Good phone call with President Kais Saied today to discuss the situation in Tunisia. I expressed my support for Tunisia’s democracy. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 26, 2021

US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Saied in a phone call on Tuesday and expressed his support for the country’s democracy.

“I encouraged President Saied to adhere to the principles of democracy and human rights that are the basis of governance in Tunisia and urged him to maintain open dialogue with all political actors and the Tunisian people,” Blinken said in a Tweet.

Arab League

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed the League’s support for the Tunisian people, and its wishes for stability to return, in a call with Othman Grande, Tunisia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Gheit stressed the League’s desire to see the “state’s ability to work effectively in order to respond to the aspirations and requirements of the people,” according to a statement.

EU

A European Commission spokesperson said that the group is “closely following the latest developments in Tunisia.”

“We call on all Tunisian actors to respect the Constitution, its institutions and the rule of law. We also call on them to remain calm and to avoid any resort to violence in order to preserve the stability of the country,” the spokesperson said.

UK statement on political developments in Tunisia:



The UK is closely monitoring the situation in Tunisia.

We believe that the solution to Tunisia’s current challenges can only be achieved through the principles of democracy, transparency, human rights, and free speech [1/2] — UK in Tunisia 🇬🇧🇹🇳 (@UKinTunisia) July 27, 2021

UK

The UK said that “the solution to Tunisia’s current challenges can only be achieved through the principles of democracy, transparency, human rights, and free speech,” according to a Tweet from the British Embassy in Tunis.

“We call on all parties to uphold Tunisia’s reputation as a tolerant and open society and to protect the democratic gains of the 2011 revolution,” the embassy added.

Russia

Russia is monitoring developments in Tunisia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

“We hope that nothing will threaten the stability and security of the people of that country,” he told reporters.

African Union

The chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, asserted the union’s commitment to Tunisia’s constitution in a phone call with the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mahamat stressed the necessity to maintain peace, reject violence, and promote political dialogue to resolve the country’s problems.

Tunisian General Labour Union (UGGT)

The UGGT urged Saied to lay out a “participatory roadmap” going forward after suspending parliament in a letter signed by several civil society groups.

The letter also declared “the necessity of protecting all the gains of the Tunisian revolution, which were expressed as a revolution of freedom and dignity.”

With more than one million members, the UGGT is one of Tunisia’s most powerful forces.

