Tunisia protests before and after suspension of parliament: In pictures

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied froze parliament and ejected the Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi after mass protests on Sunday.

The country had been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the economic impact of which stirred discontent with the government.

Here is the story of Tunisia’s present situation in pictures:

Anti-government protests

Violent demonstrations broke out on Sunday in several Tunisian cities as protesters expressed anger at the deterioration of the country's health, economic and social situation.

Saied suspends parliament

Tunisians react

Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied's decision late Sunday night with shouts of joy, honking of horns and waving Tunisian flags.

