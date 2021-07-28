.
.
.
.
Tunisia protests before and after suspension of parliament: In pictures

A Tunisian police officer scuffles with protesters during a demonstration in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)
Tunisia protests before and after suspension of parliament: In pictures

Al Arabiya English

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied froze parliament and ejected the Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi after mass protests on Sunday.

The country had been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the economic impact of which stirred discontent with the government.

Here is the story of Tunisia’s present situation in pictures:

Anti-government protests

Protesters face Tunisian police officers during a demonstration in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)
Violent demonstrations broke out on Sunday in several Tunisian cities as protesters expressed anger at the deterioration of the country's health, economic and social situation.

Police officers run towards demonstrators during an anti-government protest in Tunis, Tunisia, July 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Tunisian police officers detain a protester during a demonstration in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)
A demonstrator wearing a mask gestures in front of police officers standing guard during an anti-government protest in Tunis, Tunisia, July 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Saied suspends parliament

Tunisia's President Kais Saied, center, leads a security meeting with members of the army and police forces in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)
Tunisians react

Supporters of Tunisia's President Kais Saied gather on the streets as they celebrate after he dismissed the government and froze parliament, in Tunis, Tunisia July 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied's decision late Sunday night with shouts of joy, honking of horns and waving Tunisian flags.

Demonstrators celebrate with a Tunisian national flag during a rally after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)
Demonstrators celebrate from the car during a rally after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)
Supporters of Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party gather outside the parliament building in Tunis, Tunsia July 26, 2021. (Reuters)
