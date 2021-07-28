Tunisian judiciary investigating Ennahda, two other parties: Judicial source

Tunisia’s judiciary has opened an investigation into three political parties, including Islamist Ennahda and Heart of Tunisia, on suspicion of receiving foreign funds during the 2019 election campaign, a judicial source told Reuters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The investigation was opened on July 14, before President Kais Saied seized emergency powers, dismissing the premier and freezing parliament in a move that both those parties have branded as a coup.

Read more:

Explainer: What caused Tunisia’s President to sack PM, suspend Parliament?

Timeline: Tunisia’s journey from revolution to democracy

What is Article 80 and how did Tunisia’s president use it to back his decisions?