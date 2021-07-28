.
.
.
.
Language

Tunisian judiciary investigating Ennahda, two other parties: Judicial source

Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda, waves to supporters during a rally in opposition to President Kais Saied, in Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Islamist Ennahda, waves to supporters during a rally in opposition to President Kais Saied, in Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Tunisian judiciary investigating Ennahda, two other parties: Judicial source

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tunis

Published: Updated:

Tunisia’s judiciary has opened an investigation into three political parties, including Islamist Ennahda and Heart of Tunisia, on suspicion of receiving foreign funds during the 2019 election campaign, a judicial source told Reuters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The investigation was opened on July 14, before President Kais Saied seized emergency powers, dismissing the premier and freezing parliament in a move that both those parties have branded as a coup.

Read more:

Explainer: What caused Tunisia’s President to sack PM, suspend Parliament?

Timeline: Tunisia’s journey from revolution to democracy

What is Article 80 and how did Tunisia’s president use it to back his decisions?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Top Content
An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle
Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years
Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict
Abir Moussi: MP whose criticism of the Islamist Ennahda party contributed to its fall Abir Moussi: MP whose criticism of the Islamist Ennahda party contributed to its fall
Lebanon's Hezbollah kidnaps young girl for surveying upcoming election Lebanon's Hezbollah kidnaps young girl for surveying upcoming election
Top US diplomat for Yemen in Saudi Arabia for talks on ceasefire, Houthi offensive Top US diplomat for Yemen in Saudi Arabia for talks on ceasefire, Houthi offensive
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More