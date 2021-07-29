.
.
.
.
Language

Nationwide poll finds 87 pct of Tunisians support President Saied’s decisions

A handout picture provided by the Tunisian Presidency Facebook Page on July 26, 2021 shows Tunisian President Kais Saied gesturing as he enters a vehicle in Tunis's central Habib Bourguiba Avenue, after he ousted the prime minister and ordered parliament closed for 30 days. (AFP)
A handout picture provided by the Tunisian Presidency Facebook Page on July 26, 2021 shows Tunisian President Kais Saied gesturing as he enters a vehicle in Tunis's central Habib Bourguiba Avenue, after he ousted the prime minister and ordered parliament closed for 30 days. (AFP)

Nationwide poll finds 87 pct of Tunisians support President Saied’s decisions

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A total of 87 percent of Tunisians support President Kais Saied’s recent decision to suspend parliament and fire the prime minister, a poll by a marketing research firm in Tunisia found.

Only three percent of Tunisians objected to his decision, the Emrhod Consulting poll found.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The survey was conducted in several cities around Tunisia between July 26 and 28.

On Sunday, Saied announced that he had suspended the country’s parliament and fired PM Hicham Mechichi from his post after nationwide protests.

Supporters of Tunisia's President Kais Saied gather on the streets as they celebrate after he dismissed the government and froze parliament, in Tunis, Tunisia July 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Supporters of Tunisia's President Kais Saied gather on the streets as they celebrate after he dismissed the government and froze parliament, in Tunis, Tunisia July 25, 2021. (Reuters)

The president’s move came after months of disagreements with Mechichi and political paralysis while Tunisia continues to suffer an economic crisis that has been exacerbated by one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Africa.

According to the poll, 86 percent of Tunisians supported the decision to freeze parliament, while only 6 percent opposed it. Meanwhile, 88 percent supported the measure to strip parliament members of their immunity, while only 4 percent of the respondents agreed with the decision.

The poll found that 84 percent of Tunisians supported the president’s decision to relieve Mechichi from his post, while 6 percent of the respondents opposed this decision.

Who are the main players in Tunisia’s political crisis? Features Who are the main players in Tunisia’s political crisis?

In regards to Saied’s announcement that he would govern alongside a new premier, 85 percent of the respondents expressed their support for this decision, while the percentage of those against the decision tallied to less than five percent.

Civil unrest had reached boiling point before the president announced he would freeze parliament, with thousands clashing with security forces earlier on Sunday in violent protests against the government and the Islamist-led Ennahda parliament in anger over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s deteriorating economic situation.

Read more:

UAE expresses full support, solidarity with Tunisia: Minister of Foreign Affairs

Tunisian President Saied says 460 people looted the country's money and resources

A preliminary look into the Tunisian President’s measures

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela
Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue
Two rockets fired near US embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad: Security source Two rockets fired near US embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad: Security source
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More