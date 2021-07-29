Tunisia’s president appoints Reda Gharslawi to run interior ministry

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has appointed Reda Gharslawi to run the ministry of the interior, according to a statement.

Gharslawi, a former national security adviser to the presidency, was told by President Saied that he is "required to ensure the continuity of the state under a delicate situation" as the country's new interior minister.

“Your appointment comes out of respect for the provisions of the Constitution according to Article 80. Tunisia is a state of institutions working to serve its citizens. The law will be applied and there is no room for any violation,” Saied said in a televised statement announcing Gharslawi’s appointment.

Saied on Sunday invoked a national emergency to seize control of government, dismiss the prime minister and freeze parliament in moves his opponents called a coup.

Streets of Tunisian cities appeared calm on Thursday after major parties decided earlier in the week to avoid any major protests or confrontations for now, and after Saied imposed stricter COVID-19 measures.

