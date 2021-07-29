.
Tunisian President Kais says 460 people looted the country's money and resources

Tunisia's elected president Kais Saied gestures during his swearing-in ceremony at the Assembly of People's Representatives in Tunis, Tunisia October 23, 2019. (Reuters)
Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya Englsih

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Wednesday that the number of those who looted the country's money reached 460, accounting to 13.5 billion dinars ($4.8bln), adding that he had a list of the names of those who stole the looted money.

Saied affirmed that the exceptional measures he has taken are required by duty.

He also accused deputies of hiding behind parliamentary immunity, stressing that the looted funds must be returned to the Tunisian people.

In addition, Saeed confirmed that whoever tries to destroy the documents will bear the responsibility before the judiciary, announcing the preparation of a legal text for a judicial settlement to return the looted funds.

He called for penal reconciliation, pointing out that there is no intention to abuse anyone or harm businessmen.

