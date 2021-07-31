.
Ghannouchi warns of return of violence and terrorism to Tunisia, threatens Europe

Tunisia's parliament speaker and and Ennahdha party leader Rached Ghannouchi gives an interview with AFP at his office in the capital Tunis on July 29, 2021. (AFP)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

The leader of the Tunisian Islamist Ennahda party, Rached Ghannouchi, hinted on Friday that violence and terrorism will return to Tunisia if President Kais Saied does not reverse his recent decisions.

“We are all on the same boat. We Tunisians, Europe, especially you Italians. If democracy is not restored in Tunisia soon, we will quickly slip into chaos. Terrorism can grow, destabilization will push people to leave, in any way. Over 500,000 Tunisian migrants could try to reach the Italian coasts in a very short time,” Ghannouchi told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

During his interview, the Islamist leader said Ennahda will refuse the appoint of any prime minister to Tunisia without their consent.

Saied on Sunday invoked a national emergency to seize control of government, dismiss the prime minister and freeze parliament in moves his opponents called a coup.

Rached told Corriere della Sera that he regretted the lack of dialogue with Saied and his aides after the recent decisions.

Ennahda described Saied’s announcement as a coup and held a sit-in outside parliament early on Monday in which party members and supporters of the president pelted each other with stones and bottles.

On Friday, Tunisia’s judiciary has opened an investigation into four members of the Islamist Ennahda party over violence outside parliament after the president announced emergency measures, TAP news agency.

