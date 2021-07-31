Prominent Tunisian judge under house arrest for hiding terror-related files: Report

Tunisian security forces placed a judge, accused by human rights groups of being close to extremists and hiding terrorism-related files, under house arrest for 40 days, local Radio Mosaique FM said on Saturday.

The decision against Judge Bechir Akremi came after President Kais Saied pledged to lead a campaign against rampant corruption in all sectors to save the country, following his dismissal of the prime minister and freezing of parliament.

Tunisia has been thrust into a political crisis by Saied’s move, leading major parties to accuse him of a coup, which he denies.

Two lawmakers were also arrested after he decided to lift their immunity.

