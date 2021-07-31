.
Prominent Tunisian judge under house arrest for hiding terror-related files: Report

Members of security forces keep watch as supporters of Tunisia's biggest political party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, march during a rally in opposition to President Kais Saied, in Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Members of security forces keep watch during protests in Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Prominent Tunisian judge under house arrest for hiding terror-related files: Report

Reuters, Tunis 

Tunisian security forces placed a judge, accused by human rights groups of being close to extremists and hiding terrorism-related files, under house arrest for 40 days, local Radio Mosaique FM said on Saturday.

The decision against Judge Bechir Akremi came after President Kais Saied pledged to lead a campaign against rampant corruption in all sectors to save the country, following his dismissal of the prime minister and freezing of parliament.

Tunisia has been thrust into a political crisis by Saied’s move, leading major parties to accuse him of a coup, which he denies.

Two lawmakers were also arrested after he decided to lift their immunity.

