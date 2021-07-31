.
Saudi FM assures Riyadh’s keenness on stability of Tunisia during visit

لقاء سابق بين قيس سعيد والأمير فيصل بن فرحان تونس السعودية
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Tunisian President Kais Saied. (Supplied)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Tunisian President Kais Saied received in Tunis on Friday Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan who assured of Riyadh’s keenness in supporting the North African country’s security and stability.

“I had the honor to convey the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince - may God preserve them - to His Excellency President Kais Saied, President of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia. During my meeting with His Excellency, I reiterated the Kingdom’s position in support of the security and stability of Tunisia and standing by everything that achieves prosperity and prosperity for the brothers in Tunisia,” Faisal bin Farhan tweeted following his meeting.

During the meeting, they reviewed the current developments on the situation in Tunisia, and the decisions taken by President Said “aimed at stabilizing the situation in Tunisia, especially the health and economic situation.”

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the President of Tunisia valued the Kingdom’s “permanent standing with his country”, and the Saudi King’s response to his request, which he made during his call with the Crown Prince, and the allocation of medical aid and equipment to Tunisia to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic there.

Saied stressed that “the Tunisian people will never forget the gift of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which once again consolidates the strength and depth of the historical relations that exist between the two brotherly countries and peoples.”

