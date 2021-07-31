.
.
.
.
Language

Tunisia president says he will not become a dictator after arrest of MP blogger Ayari

Tunisia's President Kais Saied, center, leads a security meeting with members of the army and police forces in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)

Tunisia president says he will not become a dictator after arrest of MP blogger Ayari

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tunisia’s president promised on Friday he would not turn into a dictator and rejected accusations he had staged a coup, as two parliament members were arrested following his decision to lift their immunity when he seized control of government this week.

Tunisia has been thrust into a political crisis by President Kais Saied’s move on Sunday to dismiss the prime minister and freeze parliament for 30 days, leading major parties to accuse him of a coup.

Saied has yet to carry out steps that critics say are needed to reassure Tunisians, including the appointment of an interim prime minister and a roadmap to end the emergency measures.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I know the constitutional texts very well, respect them and taught them and after all this time I will not turn into a dictator as some have said,” the presidency quoted the former law professor saying.

Tunisian court opens investigation into 4 Ennahda members suspected of violence North Africa Tunisian court opens investigation into 4 Ennahda members suspected of violence
Saudi FM assures Riyadh’s keenness on stability of Tunisia during visit North Africa Saudi FM assures Riyadh’s keenness on stability of Tunisia during visit

Concerns over rights and freedoms in Tunisia, a democracy since the 2011 revolution, rose on Friday after the arrest of parliamentarian and influential blogger Yassin Ayari and the announcement of investigations into alleged violence by people protesting Saied’s actions during a demonstration on Monday.

The military judiciary said Ayari had been imprisoned by a judicial ruling issued three years ago for defaming the army. Saied on Sunday removed the immunity of parliament members, leaving any with cases against them vulnerable to arrest.

Another member of parliament, Maher Zid of the conservative Muslim Karama party, was detained late on Friday, according to his lawyer, after being sentenced to two years in prison in 2018 for offending people on social media and insulting the then president.

On Monday, the biggest party in parliament, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, held a sit-in outside parliament after it was surrounded by the army. Hundreds of supporters of Ennahda and Saied confronted each other, some throwing stones or bottles.

The judiciary said it had opened investigations into four people linked to Ennahda for “attempting to commit acts of violence” during the protest, including a member of a party council and two members with connections to its leader.

Saied’s move to seize executive control appears to have widespread popular support in Tunisia, where years of misgovernance, corruption, political paralysis and economic stagnation have been aggravated this year by a deadly surge in COVID-19 cases.

The United States on Friday delivered 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Tunisia through the Covax program, the U.S. embassy in Tunis said.

Saied on Friday moved the country’s COVID-19 nightly curfew back to 10 p.m. from 7 p.m. Despite the political crisis, there have been no signs of unrest in Tunisia since the protest outside parliament on Monday.

Washington has been a vocal supporter of Tunisian democracy since the revolution.

“We urge President Saied to provide a clear roadmap and quickly lift the emergency measures and unfreeze the parliament,” State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela
Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast
US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship
Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1 Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1
Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship
Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More