Tunisian president says important decisions coming soon: Algerian presidency

Tunisian President Kais Saied gesturing as he enters a vehicle in Tunis's central Habib Bourguiba Avenue, July 26, 2021. (Tunisian Presidency Facebook)
Tunisian president says important decisions coming soon: Algerian presidency

Reuters

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Saturday told his Algerian counterpart that there will be important decisions soon, the Algerian presidency said, as Tunisians await the naming of a new prime minister.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed developments in Tunisia by phone, and Saied assured him that “Tunisia is on the right path to establish democracy and pluralism, and that there will be important decisions soon,” the Algerian presidency said in a post on Facebook.

Tunisians are waiting for Saied to name a new prime minister and line out a roadmap after he invoked emergency powers last week to seize control of the government, remove the prime minister and freeze parliament.

Read more: Tunisia’s Kais Saied calls on banks to reduce interest rates

