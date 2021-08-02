.
Tunisia’s president relieves finance, agriculture and technologies ministers of posts

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied speaks during the new government swearing-in ceremony at Carthage Palace on the eastern outskirts of the capital Tunis on September 2, 2020. (Fethi Belaid/AFP)
A file photo shows Tunisia’s President Kais Saied. (Fethi Belaid/AFP)

Reuters

Tunisian President Kais Saied relieved both the finance and economy minister and the communications and technologies minister who is also acting agriculture and water resources minister from their positions, the presidency page on Facebook said on Monday.

Saied named Sihem Boughdiri to run the finance and economy ministry and Nizar ben Najy to run the communications and technologies ministry, the statement added.

Tunisians are waiting for Saied to name a new prime minister and line out a roadmap after he invoked emergency powers last week to seize control of the government, remove the prime minister and freeze parliament.

