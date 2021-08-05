.
.
.
.
Language

UAE extradites former head of Algeria’s Sonatrach to face trial over corruption

Sonatrach’s CEO Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour (C) talks to employees during his visit at a gas site in Hassi R’mel, Algeria July 27, 2017. (Reuters/Lamine Chikhi)
Sonatrach’s CEO Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour (C) talks to employees during his visit at a gas site in Hassi R’mel, Algeria July 27, 2017. (Reuters/Lamine Chikhi)

UAE extradites former head of Algeria’s Sonatrach to face trial over corruption

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday extradited a former chief of Algeria’s state oil and gas company Sonatrach to face trial over alleged involvement in corruption cases, Algerian state television reported.

Television footage showed Abdelmoumene Ould Kaddour handcuffed and surrounded by policemen on his arrival at Algiers airport.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Gulf country had arrested Ould Kaddour in Dubai after a court in Algiers earlier this year issued an international arrest warrant against him.

Algerian authorities have alleged Ould Kaddour is involved in several corruption cases linked to deals signed by Sonatrach, including the purchase of the Augusta refinery in Italy from Exxon Mobil Corp in 2018.

Ould Kaddour had been chief exective of Sonatrach from March 2017 to April 2019. He was close to former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who stepped down in 2019 after mass protests against his plan to seek a fifth term.

Read more:

Algeria’s richest man Issad Rebrab walks free on time served

Algerian court sentences four siblings to prison for Bouteflika-era graft

Algeria eyes oil and gas revenue of $30 bln in 2021: Sonatrach head

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose
Top Content
UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public sector UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public sector
All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
Dubai bans jet skis around Palm Jumeirah island Dubai bans jet skis around Palm Jumeirah island
UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday for all private sector employees UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday for all private sector employees
X-ray images reveal difference in COVID infection in vaccinated, unvaccinated X-ray images reveal difference in COVID infection in vaccinated, unvaccinated
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More