.
.
.
.
Language

Tunisia puts Ennahda official under house arrest

Members of security forces keep watch as supporters of Tunisia's biggest political party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, march during a rally in opposition to President Kais Saied, in Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Members of security forces keep watch as supporters of Tunisia's biggest political party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, march during a rally in opposition to President Kais Saied, in Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Tunisia puts Ennahda official under house arrest

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tunisia’s interior ministry has put under house arrest a senior official of the moderate Ennahda party which opposes the president’s seizure of governing powers.

Anouar Maarouf is the most prominent member of the party to be targeted since President Kais Saied dismissed the prime minister and suspended parliament on July 25 in moves Ennahda branded a coup.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Maarouf was from 2016-20 head of the Ministry of Communications and Technology, a department that Saied has suggested parties tried to manipulate for their own advantage.

“Anouar Maarouf was informed by official authorities that he is under house arrest,” an Ennahda official told Reuters, asking not to be named.

The party said it would appeal the decision.

“It was an arbitrary decision that affects the right of movement, travel and freedom of expression ... we will appeal the decision in the administrative court,” it said in a statement.

The Interior Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Several politicians and officials have been detained or are under investigation, including on old warrants that were implemented after the president lifted parliamentary immunity.

Saied has moved to gain direct control over the Interior Ministry and Communications and Technology Ministry, replacing the ministers in charge of both.

This week, he said he would not accept future communications and technology ministers being linked to political parties that might want control over citizens’ data.

Ennahda is one of four political parties that the judiciary said last week it was investigating over foreign financing.

Read more:

Tunisia’s labor union urges ‘rapid’ new PM appointment

Tunisian president says there is ‘no turning back,’ rejects calls for talks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Top Content
Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is 96 percent effective against death: study Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is 96 percent effective against death: study
Early signs vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, says UK study Early signs vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, says UK study
US charges Instagram celebrity ‘Ray Hushpuppi’ in Qatar school scam US charges Instagram celebrity ‘Ray Hushpuppi’ in Qatar school scam
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More