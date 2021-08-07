.
.
.
.
Language

Two Algerian soldiers killed during military operation

Soldiers arrive at the site of a military plane crash near the village of Ouled Gacem in eastern Algeria. (File photo: Reuters)
Soldiers arrive at the site of a military plane crash near the village of Ouled Gacem in eastern Algeria. (File photo: Reuters)
Terrorism

Two Algerian soldiers killed during military operation

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Two Algerian soldiers were killed and a third was wounded when a landmine exploded during a military operation in Ain Defla province, the defense ministry said Saturday.

The blast took place Friday as the army was carrying out search operations in the province, located some 150 kilometers (93 miles) southwest of the capital Algiers, “as part of the fight against terrorism”, the statement said.

Algerian authorities use the term “terrorist” to describe armed Islamists who have been active in the country since the early 1990s.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Between 1992 and 2002, a civil war pitting the army against multiple Islamist and jihadist groups left an estimated 200,000 people dead.

A 2005 Charter for Peace and Reconciliation was supposed to have turned the page on the conflict, but jihadist groups continue to carry out sporadic operations.

The defense ministry said last month that the army had killed nine militants during military operations since the start of the year, while five had handed themselves over and three soldiers had been killed.

Read more:

Algeria-Morocco hostility puts regional development on hold with no end in sight

In Algeria’s mountains, army operation reveals persistent militant threat

Algeria’s army seizes nearly $100,000 militants’ ransom cash

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum
Top Content
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is 96 percent effective against death: study Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is 96 percent effective against death: study
S. Korea nurse suffers paralysis after AstraZeneca vaccine to be compensated S. Korea nurse suffers paralysis after AstraZeneca vaccine to be compensated
Tiger kills young woman working at a safari park in Chile Tiger kills young woman working at a safari park in Chile
Tunisian judiciary opens investigation on Ennahda for paid international lobbying Tunisian judiciary opens investigation on Ennahda for paid international lobbying
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More