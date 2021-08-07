UAE supports Tunisian president’s decisions: Official

The United Arab Emirates supports the Tunisian state and decisions by President Kais Saied, an advisor to the UAE president said on Saturday after meeting with Saied.

Saied froze parliament and dismissed the prime minister two weeks ago, as part of exceptional measures that gained popular support but that were denounced by his Islamist opponents as a coup.

“We support the Tunisian state and president in this positive agenda,” Anwar Gargesh, diplomatic advisor to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed, said after the meeting with Saied.

