Sudan to hand former president Bashir to International Criminal Court: Minister

Sudan will hand former president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict, Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The “cabinet decided to hand over wanted officials to the ICC,” Mahdi was quoted as saying by state media.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades before being deposed in 2019, faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

Read more:

Omar al-Bashir ally would prefer ICC to Sudan court for Darfur trial

Omar al-Bashir trial defense keeps up fire against Sudan prosecutor

Trial of Sudan’s ousted President Omar al-Bashir for 1989 coup postponed