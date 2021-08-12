.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algeria probes crowd lynching, setting fire of arson suspect Jamal Ben Ismail

  • Font
Villagers carry a hose as they try to put out a wildfire, in Achallam village, in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, east of Algiers, Algeria. (Reuters)
Villagers carry a hose as they try to put out a wildfire, in Achallam village, in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, east of Algiers, Algeria. (Reuters)

Algeria probes crowd lynching, setting fire of arson suspect Jamal Ben Ismail

AFP

Published: Updated:

Algeria’s state prosecutor on Thursday ordered an investigation after a mob lynched a man they accused of sparking the country’s deadly wildfires.

The North African country has been in the grip of devastating fires since Monday that have cost at least 69 lives.

Video footage posted online Wednesday showed a crowd beating to death 38-year-old Jamal Ben Ismail and setting him ablaze.

They alleged he had started the fires.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Wildfires in Algeria’s Tizi-Ouzou are of criminal origin: Interior minister North Africa Wildfires in Algeria’s Tizi-Ouzou are of criminal origin: Interior minister

The grisly murder was staged in Larbaa Nath Irathen, in the Tizi Ouzou district, one of the worst hit by the fires.

Those responsible “will receive a severe punishment”, the prosecutor said, adding that “odious crimes should not remain unpunished.”

Amnesty International called on authorities to investigate Ben Ismail’s death, which the Algerian League for the Defence of Human Rights branded as “barbaric and atrocious.”

“Scenes of the lynching and torching of the suspected arsonist -- a young artist who had come to help put out the fires -- are shocking,” the Algerian group said.

Ben Ismail’s father, quoted by local media, called for “calm” as he urged the authorities to “shed light” on his son’s death.

Algeria on Thursday began observing a three-day mourning period for those killed in the fires.

Authorities have said they suspect arson after dozens of fires erupted in a short time.

Four suspected “arsonists” have been arrested, but their identities or suspected motives have not been disclosed.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch ‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More