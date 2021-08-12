.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algeria sentences journalist Rabah Kareche to eight months in prison

  • Font
People attend a demonstration outside the headquarters of the French-language newspaper Liberté in a suburb of Algeria's capital Algiers on April 25, 2021. (AFP)
People attend a demonstration outside the headquarters of the French-language newspaper "Liberté" in a suburb of Algeria's capital Algiers on April 25, 2021. (AFP)

Algeria sentences journalist Rabah Kareche to eight months in prison

AFP

Published: Updated:

Algerian journalist Rabah Kareche, who reported on a protest movement by the Tuareg minority, was sentenced Thursday to serve eight months behind bars, his newspaper Liberte said.

It said a court in the southern town of Tamanrasset handed Kareche, who was arrested in April, a one-year term with four months suspended. Taking into account time served, he has four months left in prison.

He had been charged with “spreading false information liable to damage public order” and was accused of posting reports that could trigger “segregation and hatred within society.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Algerian journalist sentenced to six months’ jail for ‘defamation’ North Africa Algerian journalist sentenced to six months’ jail for ‘defamation’

Rights group Amnesty International denounced the sentence as a new blow to freedom of the press in Algeria, and called for Kareche’s release.

Kareche was arrested after reporting that the Tuareg, a Berber minority who have long complained of economic and social marginalisation, had protested over “expropriation” of their historical lands.

His detention triggered protests from fellow journalists, especially after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune described Kareche as an “arsonist” in an interview before his sentencing.

To the dismay of rights and media freedom groups, the government last year criminalized the dissemination of “false news” that “harms national unity.”

Human Rights Watch has repeatedly accused Algerian authorities of resorting to criminal prosecutions against journalists and others using vaguely worded offences in the penal code.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Algeria 146th out of 180 countries and territories in its 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch ‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More