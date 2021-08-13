.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algeria arrests 22 people suspected of being behind deadly wildfire ‘disaster’ 

  • Font
Villagers carry a hose as they try to put out a wildfire, in Achallam village, in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, east of Algiers, Algeria August 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Villagers carry a hose as they try to put out a wildfire, in Achallam village, in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, east of Algiers, Algeria August 11, 2021. (Reuters)

Algeria arrests 22 people suspected of being behind deadly wildfire ‘disaster’

Reuters, Algiers

Published: Updated:

Algeria has arrested 22 people suspected of being behind the most devastating wildfires in the country’s history that killed 65 people, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday, calling the fires a ‘disaster’ and urging the preservation of national unity.

Dozens of forest fires have hit mountainous areas in northern Algeria since Monday, mainly in Tizi Ouzou, the main province of the Kabylie region east of the capital, Algiers.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Some fires have been caused by high temperatures but criminal hands were behind most of them,” Tebboune said in a live speech on state television. “We have arrested 22 suspects, including 11 in Tizi Ouzou. Justice will perform its duty.”

Villagers carry a hose as they try to put out a wildfire, in Achallam village, in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, east of Algiers, Algeria. (Reuters)
Villagers carry a hose as they try to put out a wildfire, in Achallam village, in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, east of Algiers, Algeria. (Reuters)

At least 28 military men were among the dead as the North African country deployed the army to help firefighters contain fires that ravaged several houses in forested areas.

“It’s a disaster ... disaster. But our strength will not collapse,” Tebboune said, praising aid caravans from other provinces to provide affected regions with food, medicine and donations of other material.

“We must preserve national unity... I insist on national unity,” he added.

Wildfires in Algeria’s Tizi-Ouzou are of criminal origin: Interior minister North Africa Wildfires in Algeria’s Tizi-Ouzou are of criminal origin: Interior minister

In addition to soldiers on the ground, the army has been using six helicopters to extinguish blazes. They are supported by two firefighting planes hired from the European Union and which have been in action since early Thursday.

The government will receive two more planes from Spain on Friday and a third one from Switzerland in the next three days, Tebboune said.

Read more:

Saudi Foreign Minister assures Algerian counterpart of support amid fires

Algeria probes crowd lynching, setting fire of arson suspect Jamal Ben Ismail

Wildfires in Algeria’s Tizi-Ouzou are of criminal origin: Interior minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions: NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions:
Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed
Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official
UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages
Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to feature world’s largest aquarium SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to feature world’s largest aquarium
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More