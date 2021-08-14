.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algeria mourns at least 90 dead as firefighters battle forest blazes

  • Font
Civil protection vehicles are seen during a wildfire in Tala N’tazert village, in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, east of Algiers, Algeria. (Reuters)
Civil protection vehicles are seen during a wildfire in Tala N’tazert village, in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, east of Algiers, Algeria. (Reuters)

Algeria mourns at least 90 dead as firefighters battle forest blazes

AFP

Published: Updated:

Algeria was mourning at least 90 dead on Friday as firefighters, soldiers and volunteers battled to put out the last deadly forest fires in the North African country.

The government has blamed arsonists and a blistering heatwave for dozens of blazes that have raged across the country’s north since Monday, but experts have also criticized authorities for failing to prepare for the annual phenomenon.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Algiers has not released an overall death toll for Saturday but reports from local authorities indicated the fires had left 90 dead, up from the previous day’s official toll of 71.

Algeria fire tragedy: Sisters found charred hugging mother following village blaze North Africa Algeria fire tragedy: Sisters found charred hugging mother following village blaze

They include 33 soldiers, some of whom were honored by the defense ministry in a ceremony at a military hospital attended by army chief Said Chenegriha.

“These heroes sacrificed their souls for the nation and to save their fellow citizens from criminal fires across the country,” the ministry’s communications director, General Boualem Madi, said in a speech.

The fire service said its teams were still fighting 29 fires across 13 provinces, mostly in coastal regions east of the capital Algiers, with aircraft carrying out hundreds of missions to drop water on the fires.

Almost 7,500 firefighters, backed by planes from France and Spain as well Russian helicopters operated by the army, have managed to put out over 40 blazes in 24 hours.

Specialist website Menadefense reported that the army was planning to buy up to eight Russian Beriev Be-200 firefighting planes, to begin arriving in Algeria on Saturday.

Weather experts have forecast temperatures of up to 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) in the coming days, in a country already sorely lacking water.

Algeria is Africa’s biggest country by surface area, and although much of the interior is desert, the country’s north has over four million hectares (10 million acres) of forest, which is hit every summer by fires.

Last year some 44,000 hectares went up in flames.

The death toll from this year’s fires in Algeria – far higher than all other Mediterranean countries combined – has sparked growing criticism of successive governments’ failure to invest in fire prevention and control.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Afghan president says remobilization of forces ‘top priority’ as Taliban advance  Afghan president says remobilization of forces ‘top priority’ as Taliban advance 
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied receives US delegation carrying message from Biden Tunisia’s President Kais Saied receives US delegation carrying message from Biden
Life comes to a halt in Lebanon as blackouts sweep the nation Life comes to a halt in Lebanon as blackouts sweep the nation
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More