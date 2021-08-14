Tunisia’s President Kais Saied receives US delegation carrying message from Biden

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday received an official US delegation headed by deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer, who carried a written message from President Joe Biden, the Tunisian presidency posted on Facebook.

During the meeting Saied said the measures he had taken - dismissing the prime minister, freezing Parliament and assuming executive authority - were within the framework of implementing the constitution and responding to a popular will in light of the political, economic and social crises, and rampant corruption and bribery.

