.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algeria to review ties with Morocco after ‘hostile acts’

  • Font
People stand near a border post on the Algerian side of the Morocco-Algeria border in the north east of Morocco. (Reuters)
People stand near a border post on the Algerian side of the Morocco-Algeria border in the north east of Morocco. (Reuters)

Algeria to review ties with Morocco after ‘hostile acts’

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Algeria on Wednesday said it will be reviewing its relations with Morocco after “hostile acts,” according to a statement from the presidency.

"The incessant hostile acts carried out by Morocco against Algeria have necessitated the review of relations between the two countries and the intensification of security controls on the western borders," the Algerian statement said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Algeria-Morocco hostility puts regional development on hold with no end in sight Africa Algeria-Morocco hostility puts regional development on hold with no end in sight

Last month, the Algerian foreign ministry recalled its ambassador to Morocco and hinted at possible further measures in the latest flare-up of tension between the North African neighbors over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

The Polisario Front is fighting for the independence for Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until mid-1970s now largely occupied and administered by Morocco.

Land borders between Algeria and Morocco have been shut since the early 1990s over security, aggravating friction between Algiers and Rabat whose relations have been worsening due to the conflict.

(With agencies)

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US
International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports  Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports 
Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes
Taliban hold first official news conference after Kabul takeover Taliban hold first official news conference after Kabul takeover
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More