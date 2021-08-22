Suicide bomber kills self but no others in Libyan desert town of Zella

A suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint into the Libyan town of Zella on Sunday, killing himself but causing no other casualties, a spokesman for the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls that area, said.

Libya has endured a decade of violence and chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against former Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi, but there have been only sporadic attacks by militant groups in recent years, mostly in remote desert areas.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Zella is a small oasis town in the desert south of Sirte located near an oilfield of the same name.

LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said the attacks bore the hallmark of ISIS.

Read more:

Some 2.8 mln Libyans sign up to vote but polls far from sure

Libya delegates fail to agree on basis for December polls

Libyan authorities shut water supplies after sabotage threats