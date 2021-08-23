.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Libya’s crucial December election may face delay unless rules set soon, says official

  • Font
Libya’s unity government Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah looks on at Libya’s mission to the United Nations in New York, US, on July 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Libya’s unity government Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah looks on at Libya’s mission to the United Nations in New York, US, on July 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Libya’s crucial December election may face delay unless rules set soon, says official

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Libya’s pivotal December presidential election could be delayed if rules for the ballot are not agreed by early next month, according to an official.

The December 24 vote is supposed to cap a United Nations-led process to reconcile rivals and end a decade of conflict in the oil-rich nation following the 2011 ouster of Muammar Gaddafi. But crucial election laws haven’t yet been set.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“If the legal framework isn’t issued by the beginning of September, there will be a problem holding the elections on time,” said Waleed Ellafy, minister of state for communications and political affairs, citing information provided by the national election commission.

Still, all sides were committed to holding the ballot on time, said Elalfy, who is also the head of a government committee involved with the elections. He said, however, he was optimistic the elections would be held on time.

The prime minister vowed last week the election would go ahead, even as foreign interference posed obstacles to the vote. Libya’s conflict morphed into a proxy tussle for influence involving the likes of Turkey, Russia, and United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Read more:
Some 2.8 mln Libyans sign up to vote but polls far from sure

Libya’s warring parties agree to ‘permanent ceasefire’: UN mission to Libya

Libya delegates fail to agree on basis for December polls

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky
‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer ‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer
Top Content
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley
Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh
Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington
US offers $5 mln reward for information on Lebanese Hezbollah man linked to Houthis US offers $5 mln reward for information on Lebanese Hezbollah man linked to Houthis
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More