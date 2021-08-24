.
Tunisian President Kais Saied extends parliament suspension until further notice

Tunisia's elected president Kais Saied gestures during his swearing-in ceremony at the Assembly of People's Representatives in Tunis, Tunisia October 23, 2019. (Reuters)

Tunisian President Kais Saied extends parliament suspension until further notice

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tunisian President Kais Saied extended on Monday the suspension of parliament until further notice, the presidency said.

He also extended the suspension of the immunity of members of parliament.

Saied last month dismissed his prime minister, froze parliament and assumed executive authority in a sudden intervention that his Islamist opponents have labeled a coup but that he said was necessary to save the country from collapse.

