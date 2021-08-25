At least 18 Europe-bound migrants drown off Libya: Coastguard

At least eighteen migrants have drowned after their boat sank off Libya, the coastguard said Tuesday, the latest tragedy on the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing to Europe.

Rescue vessels picked up 51 survivors from Sunday night’s shipwreck, a coastguard official in the port of Zuwara, 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital Tripoli, told AFP.

Advertisement

The official said the 18 who died were all Egyptians, citing testimonies from the survivors.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The International Organization for Migration had earlier reported 16 migrants missing, including a woman and a child.

It was not immediately clear what caused the boat to sink, but vessels leaving the North African coast for Europe are often heavily overloaded makeshift crafts, departing at night even in rough weather to avoid detection by the coastguard.

Nearly 970 migrants have died trying to reach Europe from Libya since the start of the year.

Last month, the IOM said the number of people who had died trying to cross the Mediterranean nearly doubled in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period last year.

The Libyan coastguard picked up more than 13,000 people in the first half of this year, exceeding the total figure for 2020, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

That figure has now risen to 20,257, according to the IOM.

Read more:

Nearly 200 migrants picked up off Libyan coast by Ocean Viking rescuers

Rescue vessel with hundreds of migrants on board urges EU to find it a port

EU considers $4.18 billion migrant funding for Turkey: Diplomats