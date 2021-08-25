Saudi Arabia, Arab League decry Algeria-Morocco diplomatic fallout

Saudi Arabia, The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab League called for “dialogue” Wednesday to resolve arguments between neighboring Algeria and Morocco.

Algeria said Tuesday it had cut diplomatic relations with Morocco because of “hostile actions”, following months of resurgent tensions between the North African rivals.

The OIC “called for dialog to resolve any possible differences”, a statement from the Jeddah-based organization Wednesday said.

Saudi Arabia called on both nations “to prioritize dialogue” to help “achieve security and stability,” a foreign ministry statement read.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit urged “both countries to exercise restraint and to avoid further escalation” in a statement late Tuesday.

Algiers has long been at odds with Rabat -- particularly over the Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony Morocco sees as an integral part of its territory, but where Algiers has supported the Polisario independence movement.

Morocco’s foreign ministry bit back saying Algiers’ move was “completely unjustified”.

