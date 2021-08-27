.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Morocco to close its Algiers embassy after ties cut

  • Font
Algeria Morocco Flags AFP
Morocco and Algeria flags. (AFP)

Morocco to close its Algiers embassy after ties cut

AFP

Published: Updated:

Morocco is to close its embassy in Algiers on Friday, an official source said, after Algeria severed ties with the kingdom over what it said were “hostile actions”.

From Friday, the embassy “will close, and the ambassador and all staff will be repatriated to Rabat”, the Moroccan source told AFP on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra's announcement of the rupture came after months of resurgent tensions between the North African rivals.

The two countries have long accused one another of backing opposition movements as proxies. Algeria's support for separatists in the disputed region of Western Sahara is a particular bone of contention for Rabat.

Morocco has called the severing of diplomatic ties “completely unjustified”, and said the decision was based on “false, even absurd pretexts”.

The source said Moroccan consulates in Algiers, Oran and Sidi Belabbes “will stay open”.

At the end of last month, King Mohamed VI deplored tensions with Algeria and invited its President Abdelmadjid Tebboune “to make wisdom prevail” and “to work in unison for the development of relations” between the two countries.

Read more:

Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with neighboring Morocco

Saudi Arabia, Arab League decry Algeria-Morocco diplomatic fallout

Algeria-Morocco hostility puts regional development on hold with no end in sight

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
Top Content
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded
Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 12, at least 15 more injured Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 12, at least 15 more injured
Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions
Saudi citizens throng restaurants, cafes as staycations boost economy Saudi citizens throng restaurants, cafes as staycations boost economy
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More