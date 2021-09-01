Libya’s neighbors wrap up meeting by urging foreign fighters, mercenaries to leave

Countries neighboring Libya wrapped up their meeting Tuesday in Algeria, with calls for foreign fighters and mercenaries to be pulled out from the conflict-stricken North African nation.

The two-day meeting also urged Libyan parties to stick to a political road map that ended hostilities last year and set parliamentary and presidential elections in December.

Advertisement

The meeting, hosted by Algeria, was attended by foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Chad and Niger. Those countries have for years been concerned over the chaos in Libya. The UN envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and a representative of the African Union also attended.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The question of the withdrawal of mercenaries, terrorists and irregular forces is a fundamental question that conditions the success of the elections,” said Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra at a news conference.

“Libya is the first victim of these irregular elements and the risk is real that neighboring countries also become victims if the withdrawal is not handled in a transparent, organized way.”

Algeria, which shares a long border with Libya, is ready to play a role, he said.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled Former Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi and in which he was killed, and split the country between a UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar in the east. Each have been backed by different armed groups and foreign governments.

The Libyan parliament has so far failed to agree on a legal framework to hold elections.

Kubis, the UN envoy, urged lawmakers to finalize laws needed for the December vote “without any further delay.”

He also expressed concerns about the continued presence of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces in Libya, echoing the UN Security Council’s calls for the full implementation of the October cease-fire deal including the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries.

The UN estimated in December there were at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians.

“Libya is at a critical stage where the significant achievements and progress of the past period must be consolidated with an added momentum to continue the political transition towards a unified, fully sovereign, peaceful and stable country,” Kubis said.

Read more:

Time running out for polls framework: Libya’s UN envoy

Some 2.8 mln Libyans sign up to vote but polls far from sure

Can Saif al-Islam Gaddafi regain power in Libya?