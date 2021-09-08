Algeria police arrest 30 people, including separatists, linked to deadly forest fires

Police in Algeria said authorities have arrested 30 people, including seven members of a separatist group designated as a terrorist organization by the government, for their involvement in the setting of forest fires that killed at least 65 people.

The police added in a statement that the detainees were placed in detention after they were brought before a court following investigations related to the forest fires that last month in several governorates.

The authorities blamed the fires on the Movement for the Autonomy of Kabylie (MAK) group, which seeks independence of the Berber-speaking Kabylie region and accused Morocco with supporting the group.

Algeria cited the group among the reasons that prompted it to cut off diplomatic relations with Morocco late last month.

