.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU’s top diplomat says bloc ‘ready to do more’ to help in Libya elections

  • Font
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon June 19, 2021. (Dalati Nohra/Handout via Reuters)
Libya conflict

EU’s top diplomat says bloc ‘ready to do more’ to help in Libya elections

AFP

Published: Updated:

The European Union is “ready to do more” to help Libya organize elections planned for December, the bloc’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell said Wednesday in Tripoli.

But “there is no time to lose to approve the necessary legislation, go to the parliament, and start the necessary preparations” for the December 24 vote, Borrell said at a news conference with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Time running out for polls framework: Libya’s UN envoy North Africa Time running out for polls framework: Libya’s UN envoy

Borrell singled out “reform of the security area” as one field where Brussels could help, following its disintegration and replacement with a patchwork of militias and armed groups since the toppling of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The oil-rich country split between two rival administrations backed by foreign powers and myriad militias.

But after eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar’s forces were routed from the country’s west last year, the two camps signed a ceasefire in Geneva in October and an interim government was established earlier this year to lead Libya towards polls.

The lack of a constitutional framework, however, has called the vote into question as tensions resurface.

Mangoush last month refused to rule out delaying the elections if parliament took too long to pass the necessary legislation.

While hailing “much progress” over the past year, Borrell warned that “time is flying” in which to put the rules in place, with only 105 days remaining.

“Now it is time to implement and consolidate this progress,” he said.

Mangoush said Tripoli also wanted “more cooperation with the EU” on elections and “managing the porous southern borders.”

Read more:

Libya’s neighbors wrap up meeting by urging foreign fighters, mercenaries to leave

Libya’s crucial December election may face delay unless rules set soon, says official

Libya delegates fail to agree on basis for December polls

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8 Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More