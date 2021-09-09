.
Historic defeat for Muslim Brotherhood in Morocco’s elections, PM fails to win seat

Saad Eddine El Othmani of the Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD) gives his first speech during a meeting of PJD at the Moulay Rachid Complex in Rabat, March 18, 2017. (Reuters)
Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Al Arabiya sources reported a historic defeat for the Muslim Brotherhood Justice and Development Party (PJD) in the elections in Morocco on Thursday.

The sources added that the Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani, supported by the PJD, has failed to win a seat in parliament.

The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior confirmed that the turnout exceeded 50 percent, and this participation is much higher than the last percentage recorded in the 2016 elections.

The minister said that The Liberal Party leads the parliamentary elections with 97 seats.

The ministry added that the southern regions of the Kingdom were distinguished by recording an encouraging participation rate, as this percentage reached 58.30 percent in the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, 63.76 percent in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region and 66.94 percent in the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region.

The competition for parliament seats (395 seats) intensified between four major parties.

