Historic defeat for Muslim Brotherhood in Morocco’s elections, PM fails to win seat

Al Arabiya sources reported a historic defeat for the Muslim Brotherhood Justice and Development Party (PJD) in the elections in Morocco on Thursday.

The sources added that the Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani, supported by the PJD, has failed to win a seat in parliament.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior confirmed that the turnout exceeded 50 percent, and this participation is much higher than the last percentage recorded in the 2016 elections.

The minister said that The Liberal Party leads the parliamentary elections with 97 seats.

The ministry added that the southern regions of the Kingdom were distinguished by recording an encouraging participation rate, as this percentage reached 58.30 percent in the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, 63.76 percent in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region and 66.94 percent in the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region.

The competition for parliament seats (395 seats) intensified between four major parties.

Read more:

Civil society in Morocco, Algeria urge ‘return to reason’ after ties cut

Half of Morocco’s electorate voted in parliamentary elections