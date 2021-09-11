.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tunisia president rebuffs foreign pressure over political crisis

  • Font
Tunisian President Kais Saied gives a talk on constitutional law during a state visit to Qatar at an event hosted by Lusail University, on November 16, 2020. (AFP)
Tunisian President Kais Saied gives a talk on constitutional law during a state visit to Qatar at an event hosted by Lusail University, on November 16, 2020. (AFP)

Tunisia president rebuffs foreign pressure over political crisis

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday said the country would not tolerate any foreign interference as he faces rising pressure from Western governments to restore constitutional order after seizing power in July.

“The sovereignty of the Tunisian state and the choices of its people were not discussed with international partners ... and will not be the subject of negotiations with any party,” the president said in statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saied, who was elected in 2019, on July 25 froze parliament, dismissed the prime minister and assumed executive authority. His Islamist opponents have labeled the sudden intervention a coup, but he has said the moves were necessary to save the country from collapse.

Visiting Tunis on Friday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he conveyed European concerns about preserving democratic gains in Tunisia to Saied.

Ambassadors from the Group of Seven major economies this week also urged Saied to appoint a new head of government as a matter of urgency and return to a constitutional order in which an elected parliament plays a significant role.

More than six weeks after Saied's move, he has still not appointed a new government or made any broader declaration of his long-term intentions.

Western democracies have been among the most important donors helping to support Tunisian public finances over the past decade as the economy has slumped since the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.

Saied's intervention has thrust Tunisia into a constitutional crisis, raising concerns over the future of the democratic system.

Saied said his intervention was in line with the constitution and necessitated by a national emergency due to political paralysis, high COVID-19 rates and protests. He has vowed that rights will not be affected.

Read more:

Tunisia’s president plans to change political system, suspend constitution: Adviser

Tunisia’s president Kais Saied extends decree giving him full power

Tunisian President Saied announces intention to form new government

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government? Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government?
Top Content
Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report
No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020 No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020
Saudi Arabia to build world’s largest Lego of a Formula One car ahead of F1 event Saudi Arabia to build world’s largest Lego of a Formula One car ahead of F1 event
Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government? Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government?
Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive
UK’s MI5 spy chief warns of new 9/11 risk after West’s withdrawal from Afghanistan UK’s MI5 spy chief warns of new 9/11 risk after West’s withdrawal from Afghanistan
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More