.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algeria bus crash leaves 13 people dead, eight injured

  • Font
People are seen at a bus station in Algiers. (Reuters)
People are seen at a bus station in Algiers. (Reuters)

Algeria bus crash leaves 13 people dead, eight injured

AFP

Published: Updated:

Thirteen people died and eight were injured in Algeria on Sunday when a bus collided with a truck in the northwest, emergency services said.

The crash happened in the Oued Khebaza locality in Naama province, some 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital Algiers, the civil defense said in a statement on social media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The injured were taken to hospital.

Local media broadcast a video showing a bus with its front completely smashed in.

Authorities opened an inquiry to determine the cause of the crash, the official APS agency said.

Traffic accidents, often due to speeding, are common in the North African nation.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
Top Content
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30 Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30
Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan
Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction  Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction 
Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report
Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More