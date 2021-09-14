.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algeria arrests 16 more members of MAK separatist group

  • Font
An Algerian police officers take to the streets in an attempt to arrest activists protesting against president Abdelaziz Bouteflika running for a fourth term in Thursday's elections in Algiers Wednesday, April 16, 2014. President since 1999, Abdelaziz Bouteflika,77, is running for a 4th term despite being hit by a stroke last year that left him speaking and moving with difficulty. Six candidates are running for the powerful presidency in the April 17 elections. An election poster of Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seen on the background. (AP Photo/Sidali Djarboub)
A file photo shows Algerian police officers take to the streets in Algiers. (AP/Sidali Djarboub

Algeria arrests 16 more members of MAK separatist group

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Algeria has arrested 16 more members of a separatist group authorities have declared a terrorist organization, the paramilitary police said on Monday.

The arrests, which included a journalist, took place in the two mostly Berber-speaking Kabylie provinces of Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia after investigations over wildfires that killed at least 65 people last month, the paramilitary police, or National Gendarmerie, said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The government has accused MAK, a separatist group in the Kabylie region, east of Algiers, of being behind the devastating forest fires, which hit several provinces, including Tizi Ouzou.

Algeria last week said it had detained 30 people, including seven members of MAK, for involvement in those blazes, in addition to the arrest of 27 members of the separatist group for attacking citizens and private properties in the two eastern towns of Kherrata and Beni Ourtilane.

Read more:

Algeria police arrest 30 people, including separatists, linked to deadly forest fires

Civil society in Morocco, Algeria urge ‘return to reason’ after ties cut

Algeria police arrest 27 suspected members of separatist group

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit
Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know
World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway
UAE property giants behind $492 mln Bahrain tourism investment influx UAE property giants behind $492 mln Bahrain tourism investment influx
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More