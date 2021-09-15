‘Your packages are safe, but your pets aren’t’: FedEx drivers accused of cat theft

A woman has posted a video on Twitter that she said showed two FedEx drivers stealing her daughter’s kitten.

The camera footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows a FedEx white delivery truck pulling into a driveway in Indiana, in the US.

FedEx drivers caught stealing my daughter’s kitten. 💔 Hoping that this will go viral and at least force the company to respond. Your packages maybe safe, BUT YOUR PETS AREN’T!!! @FedEx @FedExHelp pic.twitter.com/TiNDwZh0pf — Katie Hardy (@KatieHardy2) September 14, 2021

The person on the passenger’s side of the truck can be seen jumping out to allegedly pick up a dark kitten hiding behind the truck with another larger cat.

The individual jumps back into the truck and the two drive away.

FedEx drivers caught stealing my daughter’s kitten,” the post read, belonging to a Twitter user called Katie Hardy. “Hoping that this will go viral and at least force the company to respond.”

Her post concluded, “Your packages maybe [sic] safe, BUT YOUR PETS AREN’T!!!”

The Twitter user’s name is Katie Hardy, who describes herself as a fifth-grade teacher outside of Covington, Indiana. She told Fox News she reached out to FedEx “more than once,” and threatened to turn to social media to report the missing kitten, who is called June.

After the post garnered thousands of clicks on Twitter and social media users called on FedEx to ensure the safe return of the missing kitten, a spokesperson for the parcel delivery company took to her online post to promise to help.

Hardy later took to Twitter on Tuesday to say her kitten had been safely returned.

“Update…wow – the power of social media,” she wrote. “June, the now famous kitten, has been returned home and I have one happy little girl.”

