France’s Macron asks ‘forgiveness’ for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday asked for “forgiveness” on behalf of his country for abandoning Algerians who fought alongside France in their country’s war of independence.

Tens of thousands of Algerians fought with the French army in the war that pitted Algerian independence fighters against their French colonial masters from 1954 to 1962.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At the end of the war, the loyalist fighters known as “harkis” were left to fend for themselves, despite earlier promises that France would look after them.

Read more:

France admits torture ‘system’ in Algeria war, Macron to visit victim’s widow

Macron admits ‘torture and murder’ of Algerian freedom fighter Ali Boumendjel

Macron rules out official apology or repentance for colonial abuses in Algeria