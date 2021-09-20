.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

France’s Macron asks ‘forgiveness’ for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

  • Font
President Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony in memory of the Harkis, Algerians who helped the French Army in the Algerian War of Independence, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, September 20, 2021. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/AFP)
President Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony in memory of the Harkis, Algerians who helped the French Army in the Algerian War of Independence, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, September 20, 2021. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/AFP)

France’s Macron asks ‘forgiveness’ for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

AFP

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday asked for “forgiveness” on behalf of his country for abandoning Algerians who fought alongside France in their country’s war of independence.

Tens of thousands of Algerians fought with the French army in the war that pitted Algerian independence fighters against their French colonial masters from 1954 to 1962.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At the end of the war, the loyalist fighters known as “harkis” were left to fend for themselves, despite earlier promises that France would look after them.

Read more:

France admits torture ‘system’ in Algeria war, Macron to visit victim’s widow

Macron admits ‘torture and murder’ of Algerian freedom fighter Ali Boumendjel

Macron rules out official apology or repentance for colonial abuses in Algeria

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence
The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout
Top Content
ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials
Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report
Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020
Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing  Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing 
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More