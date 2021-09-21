.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Spain investigates minister over events sparking Morocco row

  • Font
Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya speaks during a joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, on the occasion of their meeting at the Prefecture, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Spain investigates minister over events sparking Morocco row

AFP

Published: Updated:

The former Spanish foreign minister is under investigation over how Western Sahara’s independence leader was allowed to enter Spain for medical treatment, sparking a diplomatic crisis with Morocco, a court said Tuesday.

Madrid’s decision to extend hospital treatment to Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali for a severe case of COVID-19 in April sparked a tetchy standoff with Morocco.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A month later, some 10,000 migrants surged into Spain’s Ceuta enclave as Moroccan border forces looked the other way in what was widely seen as a punitive move by Rabat.

A court in Zaragoza, the northern city where Ghali arrived, “has decided to summon ex-foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya as part of the judicial investigation into the ‘Ghali affair’,” a court statement said.

Morocco wants strong ties with Spain after diplomatic rift: Moroccan King North Africa Morocco wants strong ties with Spain after diplomatic rift: Moroccan King

“This investigation was opened into the possible commission of a crime of malfeasance,” it said, indicating the aim was to “verify the circumstances of Brahim Ghali’s entry into Spain.”

Spanish media said the court wanted to examine why Ghali was exempted from a passport check upon arrival.

No court date has been set for the former minister, who left the government during a reshuffle in July.

Ghali arrived secretly in Spain on April 18 aboard a medical aircraft provided by the Algeria presidency, which supports the Saharan independence movement, carrying a diplomatic passport, El Pais daily said.

He was admitted in critical condition to a hospital in the northern city of Logrono.

But his presence triggered a major diplomatic crisis between Madrid and Rabat, which views Ghali as a war criminal.

The Moroccan authorities demanded a “transparent investigation” into Ghali’s arrival in Spain on what they said was a forged passport.

When Ghali left for Algeria in early June, Madrid said the Polisario leader had entered Spain on identity papers in his own name.

The Polisario Front has long fought for the independence of Western Sahara, a desert region bigger than Britain, which was a Spanish colony until 1975.

Morocco controls 80 percent of the territory, while the rest -- an area bordering Mauritania that is almost totally landlocked -- is run by the Polisario Front.

Read more:

Civil society in Morocco, Algeria urge ‘return to reason’ after ties cut

Spain says it respects Morocco’s restriction on sea travel

Algeria recalls ambassador to Morocco in row over Western Sahara

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020 Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020
Top Content
Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt
UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official
Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’ Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’
Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested
European court finds Russia guilty of Alexander Litvinenko's 2006 assassination European court finds Russia guilty of Alexander Litvinenko's 2006 assassination
France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More